Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
In other news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $59,009.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CARS opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,577.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Cars.com had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
