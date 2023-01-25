Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $59,009.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

Cars.com Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,971,000 after purchasing an additional 61,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 343,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cars.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 139,744 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CARS opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,577.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Cars.com had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

