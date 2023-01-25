CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CDW by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $197.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.21.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

