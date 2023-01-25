Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLRB. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $14.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

