Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$31.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CSFB raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$25.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.16 and a 1 year high of C$31.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$17.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

