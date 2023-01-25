CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CNP opened at $30.19 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,593 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

