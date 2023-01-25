Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $52.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

CQP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.76 and a beta of 0.87. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 285,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 46,617 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

