Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 10,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 885,442 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,472,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 493,047 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of CIM stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.37. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 73.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.51%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

