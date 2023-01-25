China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CGA stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About China Green Agriculture

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

