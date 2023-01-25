China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 1.0 %
CJJD opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
