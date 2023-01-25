China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 1.0 %

CJJD opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

