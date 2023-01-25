Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives $492.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $492.50.

CHYHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

