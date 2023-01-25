Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives $492.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $492.50.

CHYHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Down 1.4 %

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

See Also

