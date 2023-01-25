Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 110.6% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 149,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.3% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Shares of CB opened at $228.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $230.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

