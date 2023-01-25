Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company.

CHDN stock opened at $246.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $249.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.74.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 66.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,468 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,170,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 69,518 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 69,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

