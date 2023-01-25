CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,042 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Match Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after acquiring an additional 827,025 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,040,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,610,000 after purchasing an additional 566,569 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,498,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,103,000 after purchasing an additional 515,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Match Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,996,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,610,000 after purchasing an additional 456,153 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $121.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 154.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

