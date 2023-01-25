CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,292,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 54,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 175,247 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 10,600.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $214.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.54. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 39.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.