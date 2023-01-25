CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.53 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $147.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

