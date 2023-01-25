CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.46 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $285,000. Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 13.2% in the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 134,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

Shares of AVB opened at $173.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.08 and its 200-day moving average is $183.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

