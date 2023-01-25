CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 654 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.85.

NYSE MOH opened at $296.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,279 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

