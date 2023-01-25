CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,814,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $592.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.6 %

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $570.83 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $575.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.47 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.