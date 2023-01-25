CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 296,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

