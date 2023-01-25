Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,016 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $21,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

