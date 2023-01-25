ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Down 0.6 %

ClearOne stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 20.28%.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

