Coastline Trust Co Buys 415 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $126.54. The company has a market cap of $468.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

