Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

JVA stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $12.96 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

