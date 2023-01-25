Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

