Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

