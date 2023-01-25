Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.02.

Comerica stock opened at $71.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $2,551,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Comerica by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 182,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

