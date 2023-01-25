Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives $6.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGEN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen Price Performance

CGEN stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Compugen has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Compugen by 47.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Compugen by 18.8% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 114,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Compugen by 135.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 68,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.