Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

