Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 7.42%.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Concrete Pumping from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

BBCP stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $440.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,335,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after buying an additional 204,870 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,880,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 71,845 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 912,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 115,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 84,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 496,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

