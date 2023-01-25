Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.73.
Shares of ED opened at $94.05 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
