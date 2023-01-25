Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

Shares of ED opened at $94.05 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

