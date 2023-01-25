ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Up 31.2 %
Shares of CFRX stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
