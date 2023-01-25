ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Up 31.2 %

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ContraFect in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ContraFect in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

