Contrasting ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) & Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ContextLogic and Meiwu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 1 1 0 2.00 Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

ContextLogic currently has a consensus target price of $3.85, suggesting a potential upside of 532.18%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -45.05% -35.41% -23.07% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares ContextLogic and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ContextLogic has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and Meiwu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.09 billion 0.20 -$361.00 million ($0.49) -1.24 Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.67 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Meiwu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic.

Summary

Meiwu Technology beats ContextLogic on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

