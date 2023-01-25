Contrasting HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) and 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) and 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HilleVax and 4D Molecular Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

HilleVax currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.60%. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.39%. Given HilleVax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HilleVax is more favorable than 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A N/A N/A 4D Molecular Therapeutics -5,331.88% -36.94% -33.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares HilleVax and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.1% of HilleVax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HilleVax and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A N/A -$102.41 million N/A N/A 4D Molecular Therapeutics $18.04 million 37.46 -$71.32 million ($3.33) -6.26

4D Molecular Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax.

Summary

HilleVax beats 4D Molecular Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HilleVax

(Get Rating)

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. Its two IND candidates are 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has research and collaboration arrangements with uniQure; CRF; Roche; and CFF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. Its two IND candidates are 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has research and collaboration arrangements with uniQure; CRF; Roche; and CFF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.