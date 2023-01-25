Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Coterra Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

CTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.