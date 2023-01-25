Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

