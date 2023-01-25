Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 912.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 100,235 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 102,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

