CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVUGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.69. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23.

About CPI Aerostructures

(Get Rating)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.