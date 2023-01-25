CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance
CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.69. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23.
About CPI Aerostructures
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Verizon Puts In A Bottom
- Can Coty Stock Emerge in 2023 With Upside
- Should You Bet Against The Nasdaq 100 With This Inverse ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.