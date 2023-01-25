Creative Planning Acquires 585 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 80.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

