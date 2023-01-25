Creative Planning Buys 1,038 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Equifax by 3.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $221.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $245.27.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.13.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

