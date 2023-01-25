Creative Planning Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $153.67 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

