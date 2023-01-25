Creative Planning Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,568,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,919,000 after buying an additional 107,418 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

