Creative Planning Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

