Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.3% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 59,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 121,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.68.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $127.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.86%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

