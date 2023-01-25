Creative Planning Reduces Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in United Airlines by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in United Airlines by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $53.26.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

