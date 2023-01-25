Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $35.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. Ally Financial has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ally Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

