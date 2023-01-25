Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $35.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.
ALLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.
Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. Ally Financial has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.27.
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
