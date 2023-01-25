Critical Analysis: Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) versus Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Jamf has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Jamf alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Jamf and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -31.80% -9.06% -4.34% Autodesk 12.64% 108.29% 10.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

98.0% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Jamf shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jamf and Autodesk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $366.39 million 6.29 -$75.19 million ($1.20) -15.82 Autodesk $4.39 billion 10.15 $497.00 million $2.83 72.94

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jamf and Autodesk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 1 3 0 2.75 Autodesk 2 5 15 0 2.59

Jamf currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.35%. Autodesk has a consensus target price of $239.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.78%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jamf is more favorable than Autodesk.

Summary

Autodesk beats Jamf on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jamf

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, which provides protection of Mac-targeted malware and creates customized telemetry and detections that give enterprise security teams visibility into their Macs; Jamf Threat Defense, a solution to protect workers from malicious attackers; and Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.