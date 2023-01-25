Critical Comparison: Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) vs. ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 ESS Tech 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dragonfly Energy and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.67%. ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $7.18, suggesting a potential upside of 212.11%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Dragonfly Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98% ESS Tech N/A -51.45% -43.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and ESS Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million ($1.68) -1.37

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats ESS Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

