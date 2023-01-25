Critical Survey: ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) vs. Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Electromed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -33.97% -68.41% -35.18% Electromed 4.60% 5.73% 4.90%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A Electromed 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and Electromed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Electromed has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 52.83%. Given Electromed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electromed is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Volatility & Risk

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Electromed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.21 million 1.68 -$1.38 million ($0.02) -4.00 Electromed $41.66 million 2.23 $2.31 million $0.22 49.82

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electromed beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

(Get Rating)

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronics, Chemical, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. It also provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. In addition, the company offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Further, it provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

About Electromed

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care and institutional markets for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular diseases. It markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

