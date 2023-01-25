Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock opened at $145.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Cowen cut their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

